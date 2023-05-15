Minnesota Democrats set emergency meeting in response to melee at Minneapolis political convention

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic leaders will convene an emergency meeting Thursday evening to respond to the chaos that broke out during a convention to endorse a candidate for a Minneapolis City Council race. On Saturday, supporters of incumbent Aisha Chughtai took the stage to seek the delegates’ backing for the Ward 10 council seat. That sparked an uproar among backers of her challenger, Nasri Warsame. At least two people were injured, and the convention broke up with no endorsement. State Democratic party chair Ken Martin says he’ll use the upcoming meeting to propose a bylaw change and remove the people involved in the trouble.

