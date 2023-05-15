Nigerian Afrobeat star Kuti arrested over alleged police assault
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Afrobeat star has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos. Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said Kuti was arrested and detained at the police headquarters in the city after turning himself in. Viral videos had shown the Afrobeat star — the son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela — pushing a police officer along a major road in Lagos on Saturday. Kuti later tweeted that the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family.” Nigeria’s police chief ordered an investigation into the incident.