Second grader donating haircare kits to foster children

CHICAGO (WBBM) — This week’s changemaker proves age ain’t nothing but a number.

At just 8 years old, Avery Jenkins launched her own fundraiser to donate hair care products to children in foster care – especially those kids who have hair textures and types that need special hair products.

The second grader from Evanston spoke with CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos on why she started creating the hair kits.

“When I was six, me and my mom gave a foster mom some products for a foster child’s hair, and I think that just stuck into my mind, and until now.”

The kits contain shampoo, leave-in conditioner, condition spray, and two hairbrushes. Each one will be donated to foster children in need.

Avery said she wanted to help other kids to show that kids can make a difference too.

The first round of donations – 25 kits – were given to recipients at Lydia Home in Evanston.

“It felt so, like heartwarming and I felt so good inside,” Avery said. “It was just amazing to give kits to other kids that has the same texture of hair as me. It was so heartwarming.”

She says the best part of it all is giving to other people.

“I just, like love it ’cause I get to bring other things to other kids that have the same texture as me, and that are like me.”

Avery is fundraising for the kits, and so far has raised over $3,000.

If you would like to help contribute to her mission, visit the link here: gofundme.com/f/averys-helpful-hair-kits

