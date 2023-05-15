Shawnee High School students return to in-person learning following destructive tornado

By Shelby Montgomery

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — After weeks of rebuilding, the doors at Shawnee High School are open to students once again.

The high school will resume in-person learning Monday after a tornado destroyed parts of the school on April 19. Students have been learning remotely since the tornado hit, causing damage to the high school.

For the past month, district leaders have worked to repair some of the damage to bring students back.

“We’ve worked with structural engineers to assess the entire campus, and there will be some areas that we won’t be able to return,” Superintendent April Grace said. “There will be some fencing up for safety reasons to keep us out of there.”

Students only have a week left of learning before the school year is over.

Because some of the buildings have not been repaired yet, graduation will be held on May 18 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Transportation will be provided for seniors and their friends and family upon request.

