Beijing LGBT Center shuttered as crackdown grows in China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An advocacy group that served as a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing has been shut down as part of a government pressure campaign against gay rights groups. The Beijing LGBT Center’s shuttering Monday is a critical blow for the community that used to publicly advocate for their rights. It’s part of a wider crackdown that had started under China’s leader Xi Jinping. The center often hosted public speakers, film screenings and other events. Censorship online and pressure from the government has contributed to many LGBTQ+ organizations closing. The group LGBT Rights Advocacy, which brought strategic lawsuits to push for policy change and rights, closed down in 2021 after its founder was detained.

