ESPN announces ‘Pat McAfee Show’ will join afternoon lineup

Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.