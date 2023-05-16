ESPN announces ‘Pat McAfee Show’ will join afternoon lineup
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.