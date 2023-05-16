Girl allegedly abducted by mother without custody found safe in North Carolina

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — Police say a girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother in suburban Chicago nearly six years ago has been found safe hundreds of miles away in North Carolina after she was spotted at a business Officers found a woman and a minor child at the business in Asheville, North Carolina, and were able to confirm their identities. Police say the woman, 40-year-old Heather Unbehaun, was wanted on an extradition warrant out of Illinois for child abduction. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says Unbehaun didn’t have custody of the girl after a court order granted permanent custody to the child’s father. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

