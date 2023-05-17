Animal shelter makes desperate plea for help after dogs abandoned, one run over by truck

By Kari Barrows

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — One animal shelter in South Carolina is making a desperate plea for public support after two dogs were abandoned in a horrific way.

In a Facebook post, Greenville Humane Society said they had recently taken in two yellow labs under unfortunate circumstances. The shelter said witnesses reported seeing the labs being dumped from a truck. While the truck drove away, the driver ran over one of the dogs.

Horrified, bystanders removed the animals from the side of the road and called animal control. Further evaluation showed both dogs tested positive for heartworm disease.

“After learning of this situation, we knew we had to help,” the animal shelter wrote in the social media post.

The shelter determined both dogs were around nine years old, one female and one male, and the female was having a hard time moving around on her three other legs.

“We named them Macaroni (boy) and Cheese (girl) because they go together perfectly,” Greenville Humane wrote. “Macaroni stayed by Cheese’s side after being dumped and never once left her alone.”

Between surgery on Cheese’s leg and both of their heartworm treatments, Greenville Humane said they’ve spent about $6,500, stretching their already thin resources.

Now, the animal shelter is reaching out for public support.

Heartbreaking cases like these come to us often. We try not to ask for help unless we’re desperate and that’s where we are. Every single donation makes a difference. If every one of our followers donated just $5, we wouldn’t have to worry about the cost of treating animals coming into our facility for the rest of the year.

Those who wish to help out can do so in the following ways:

Make a donation through their post on social media Visit Greenville Humane’s website and choose “Macaroni and Cheese” as Donation Type Send a donation through Venmo to @greenvillehumanesociety Mail a donation to 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607

