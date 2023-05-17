EPA rule would force clean-up of toxic waste from coal-fired power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is strengthening a rule aimed at controlling and cleaning up toxic waste from coal-fired power plants. A proposed rule announced Wednesday would require safe management of so-called coal ash dumped in areas that currently are unregulated at the federal level. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the plan would hold polluters accountable for controlling and cleaning up coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that can pollute groundwater, drinking water and the air. Coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury, chromium and arsenic associated with cancer. The proposed rule follows an EPA proposal last week to impose new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants.

