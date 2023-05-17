Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s foreign minister says Russia has frozen the bank accounts of Finnish diplomatic representations in Moscow and St. Petersburg. That has forced the country’s missions to resort to cash payments. Pekka Haavisto said Moscow’s move at the end of April breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and Helsinki has delivered a diplomatic note on the matter to Russia. He said Moscow’s measure affects, among other things, payment of rents, electricity and water bills by the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg, which now have to rely on their cash assets. The move does not, however, affect salary payments to staff.

