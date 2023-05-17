US attorney in Massachusetts leaked sensitive information to journalist and lied under oath, DOJ watchdog report says

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election, according to a report released Wednesday by the department’s inspector general.

Rollins also lied under oath to during an interview with the inspector general about the information she gave to the reporter, the report says.

The report, which announced the findings of a monthslong probe sparked by the federal prosecutor’s appearance at a Democratic political fundraiser involving first lady Jill Biden, comes one day after Rollins’ attorney said that she plans to submit her letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week.

Her attorney, Michael Bromwich, declined to comment on the ethics probe but said that Rollins is “optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction. The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”

Rollins was sworn into the position in January 2022 as the first Black woman to lead the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Jill Biden fundraiser

The report offers a damning picture of how Rollins handled her appearance at a Democratic fundraiser in July 2022 that featured the first lady. It says Rollins was “driven in a government vehicle by a subordinate employee” of her office to a private home in Andover, Massachusetts, where the event was taking place.

After media reports raised questions about the appearance, Rollins suggested on Twitter that she had “approval” to be there, according to the report, which said she in fact did not receive the necessary approval to attend the event.

“(H)er attendance was contrary to the ethics advice she received before the event that gave permission for Rollins to meet and greet with Dr. Biden separately from the fundraiser but did not include approval from the Office of the Deputy Attorney General (ODAG) to attend the fundraiser itself,” the report said.

“Rollins should have recognized that going inside a home where a partisan political fundraiser was occurring potentially implicated significant DOJ policies, in addition to the Hatch Act,” it added, referring to a federal law that seeks to stop the federal government from affecting elections or going about its activities in a partisan manner.

In interviews with the inspector general’s office, Rollins blamed her staff for not properly informing her of how she could have met Biden at the house without running afoul of DOJ policies, according to the report, which went on to call her “efforts to blame her staff for her own ethics failures deeply disturbing.”

The report also found that Rollins violated ethics standards by soliciting 30 tickets for a Boston Celtics game for local youth basketball players, accepting two tickets for herself, and using a DOJ employee’s time to coordinate the event after being directed not to use office resources.

This story has been updated with additional details.

