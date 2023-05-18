Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee

A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters last November. The bill’s advancement Wednesday in the final days of a contentious session has been coupled with infighting among Republicans over whether it goes far enough. That’s led to questions about whether lawmakers have time to pass it before the session ends. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Julie Slama. It advanced after being amended to focus on photo IDs. Slama has sharply criticized the amended version. She has accused Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen of interference.

