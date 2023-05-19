Skip to Content
Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back, has died at age 87

By Matt Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Jim Brown, former fullback for the Cleveland Browns and a prominent activist in the civil rights movement, died at age 87, his former team tweeted Friday.

The Browns tweeted, “Jim Brown Forever.

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world.

“Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

