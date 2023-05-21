‘Thank god that no kids or families were in there:’ Pitcairn daycare collapse under investigation

By PATRICK DAMP, CHRISTOPHER DEROSE

Click here for updates on this story

PITCAIRN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — This morning a building collapsed in downtown Pitcairn and luckily no one was hurt when the entire top level of the structure imploded onto the structure below.

It was a shocking scene when the top floor of the daycare collapsed seemingly out of nowhere.

Just after 9:30, emergency crews rushed to the building just off Center Avenue and Second Street.

Nearby residents said that the sound of the building coming down could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

“I was up in the morning having breakfast and heard one loud explosion,” Recalled Patrick Smith, a neighbor. “[The] first explosion shook the whole house. Ended up going out of the kitchen to look out the window, you hear a second explosion, debris everywhere, completely unexpected the first thing in the morning.”

While there is no word on whether there was an actual explosion or if it was just the loud noise of the building collapsing.

Captain Nick Garner of the Pitcairn Fire Department told KDKA they were just lucky that it was a Sunday and that no one was in the Dreamers and Achievers Day Care Center at the time the building failed.

“There are multiple kids in there throughout the week,” he said. “Thank god that no kids or families were in there.”

At this time, there’s no official word on what caused the top level to fall but officials are investigating and picking up the pieces of this neighborhood business that was a fixture in the community.

Of course, we’re working more to learn more about the collapse and will bring up new details once they become available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.