‘American Idol’ Season 21 winner is…

(CNN) — Season 21 of “American Idol” crowned a winner with an emotional, star-studded finale on Sunday.

The three finalists were Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough.

Tongi, an 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was declared the winner.

The teen’s heartbreaking story of losing his father, Rodney, touched many in the audience during the season.

Tongi broke down during the finale while performing a duet of “Monsters” with singer James Blunt. The younger singer wiped away tears as he and Blunt sang, “I’m not your son, you’re not my father/ We’re just two grown men saying goodbye.”

Blunt was one of several stars, including Pit Bull, Ellie Goulding, Lil Jon, Kylie Minogue, REO Speedwagon and TLC, who appeared on the three hour finale.

Tongi won a recording contract as part of his “American Idol” prize package. He performed “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie after being declared the winner as the confetti fell and his fellow contestants flocked to congratulate him.

