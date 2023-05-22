Lebanese prosecutor summons central bank chief following Interpol warrant over corruption charges

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say the office of the Lebanese public prosecutor has summoned the country’s embattled central bank governor for questioning. The summons Monday follows an international arrest warrant issued against him in France over corruption charges. Salameh is to answer the summons later this week, although no specific date was given. Lebanese officials say they will formally formally ask France to hand over Salameh’s case to decide on future measures against him. France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating the governor and his associates over myriad financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. Salameh, who has held his post for almost 30 years, has repeatedly denied all corruption allegations

