Louisiana block party shooting injures nine people

By Bun Choum

THIBODAUX, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a block party Sunday night in the Marydale Subdivision in Thibodaux.

According to the sheriff, seven people were shot and two others were injured while trying to run away from the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hyland Drive.

The victims who were shot ranged in age from 17 to 25 years old. The other two women hurt while running away were 21 and 22 years old.

All nine victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the incident started with a large gathering at a party when several shots were fired into the crowd.

Detectives found a gun at the scene as well as several shell casings.

Investigators are still looking into a motive and how many shooters were in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-743-7433.

