Man dies after being trapped underneath camper at campground

By Jessica Kisluk, Ray Brewer

HAMPSTEAD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man is dead after a camper fell on him at a campground in Hampstead Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Sunset Park Campground.

Officials said it appears the man was working underneath the trailer when one of the concrete blocks that stabilize the camper collapsed, causing it to fall.

A town highway front-end loader was used to lift the trailer off the 59-year-old man, according to Hampstead police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

