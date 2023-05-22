Pakistan frees Imran Khan associate even as authorities plan to prosecute thousands of his followers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has ordered the release of an associate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from detention, even as authorities are pressing on with plans to prosecute thousands of his followers implicated in recent anti-government violence. Shireen Mazari, who served as rights minister under Khan during his 2018-2022 term in office, was arrested last week in the capital, Islamabad, on charges of inciting people to violence. She was ordered released on Monday, following a petition by her daughter. Her family says that despite the court order, Mazari still has not been let go. Khan’s arrest triggered days of protests and violence unseen in years in Pakistan, and killed 10 people. The violence subsided after Khan was released.

