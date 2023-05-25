Man carrying AR-15 while wearing ‘red ninja jumpsuit’ and tactical vest arrested

By Craig Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A man carrying an AR-15 rifle while wearing a “red ninja jumpsuit” and a tactical vest in the area of the Mill Creek Greenway Wednesday was taken into custody for a mandatory psychological evaluation, according to Metro police.

Metro police officers and detectives were called to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Bending Creek Drive around 11 a.m. after multiple reports of an armed person walking in the area, including through the woods and nearby neighborhoods.

Michael Nita, 22, was reportedly seen by witnesses “walking along the greenway, through the woods and between houses,” says Metro police. Metro police officers with the South Precinct and SWAT team found Nita in a tree line after responding to the area.

Nita reportedly refused to exit the tree line after he was commanded to do so by officers at the scene and was eventually taken into custody.

Nita is charged with resisting arrest and a warrant will be served after he is discharged from the mandatory psychological evaluation, according to Metro police.

