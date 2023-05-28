Detroit Animal Care and Control over capacity with dogs needing homes

By CBS DETROIT

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Animal Care and Control is seeking help after reaching capacity with dogs in the shelter. In response, the city is waiving all adoption fees.

Crystal Perkins, director of the Detroit General Services Division, believes the issue comes from many dogs being adopted during the pandemic but left behind once the country opened back up after the shutdown.

Perkins says as of Friday morning, the shelter had 150 dogs, which nearly doubled the limit of about 80.

“People are finding themselves more busy. With the animals, you do have to put a lot of time into that animal. You can’t be gone from home all day without making sure the dog is cared for with water and food,” said Perkins, who visited CBS News Detroit on Friday. “What we’re doing in the city is trying to do a better job at responsible pet ownership.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.