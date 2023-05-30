China expresses support for Serbia in renewed Kosovo clashes involving NATO troops

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed its support for Serbia following renewed violence between ethnic Serbs and NATO troops in Kosovo. China’s ruling Communist Party has long been a critic of the NATO alliance, stemming partly from the bombing of Beijing’s embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 air campaign to end Serbia’s brutal assault on ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo. China does not recognize Kosovo’s independence and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday placed the blame for the violence on a failure to respect Serbian political rights. Despite Serbs boycotting local elections and seeking to prevent Albanian mayors from taking office, Mao says Serbs should be granted control over municipalities where they form majorities.

