China’s factory production hits lowest level since the end of zero-Covid policy

By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Factory activity in China slumped to its weakest level since the country ended its zero-Covid policy in December, as its economic recovery continues to lose steam.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.8 in May, down from 49.2 in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

It was the lowest level since December. Beijing scrapped most of its pandemic restrictions early that month, effectively ending its three-year-long zero-Covid policy.

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in services and construction sectors, decreased to 54.5 in May from April’s 56.4, also the lowest level in four months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

