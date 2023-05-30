Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane

YATES, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York fertility doctor who was accused of using his own sperm to impregnate several patients has died in a plane crash. The Orleans County sheriff says Dr. Morris Wortman of Rochester was killed Sunday when the hand-built airplane he was in fell apart mid-flight and crashed in a pasture. The pilot also died. Wortman was sued in 2021 by the daughter of one of his patients, who became pregnant in the 1980s. The lawsuit said the doctor secretly used his own sperm while telling the patient the donor had been a local medical student. Wortman didn’t comment at the time the lawsuit was filed.

