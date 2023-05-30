High schooler shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day, according to police.

New Haven police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Mulongo was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” said New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

They believe it was a targeted incident, but the teen may not have been the intended victim.

The New Haven Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304.

