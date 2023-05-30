Iran’s state media claims UN watchdog closes two lines of inquiry on nuclear program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says international inspectors have closed off two lines of inquiry into Tehran’s nuclear program ahead of a scheduled quarterly report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, however, did not immediately respond to questions over the report published by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Citing “knowledgeable sources,” IRNA said that the IAEA had closed off its inquiry over the recent discovery of traces of uranium enriched up to 83.7% purity. IRNA reported that the IAEA also had closed off its investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh.

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.