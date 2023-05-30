‘She was just an angel’: Friend remembers teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide in St. Lucie County

By Viviana Lopez & Steve King

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — The Martin County School District has lost a middle school teacher to what police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

The school district says the Port St. Lucie Police Department informed them that Amanda Hicks, a Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School teacher, died Saturday in the deadly incident.

Port St. Lucie Police have not shared the identities of the woman killed or the man who they say killed her before killing himself.

The last day of the school year in Martin County was Friday, which was before the apparent murder-suicide occurred. Staff returns to school on Tuesday for a work day and school district leaders say counselors will be available to any staff member who needs them.

Principal Darcia Borel of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle sent this message to her staff on Sunday:

“Greetings, Dr. David L. Anderson team. It is with great sadness that we write to inform you about the tragic passing of one of our teachers, Ms. Amanda Hicks. The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that Ms. Hicks was the victim of a homicide. While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey. “The Martin County School District will have licensed counselors on hand beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on our campus (upon our return from the Memorial Day weekend) for anyone in need. I encourage our team to take full advantage of this supportive resource. If you do not feel you would like to take advantage of counseling, please report to our planned districtwide professional learning day at MCHS. “You may also take advantage of the District’s free Employee Assistance Program resources 24/7 by calling 877-622-4327 or visiting martinschools.org/page/employee-assistance-program-eap.

“Additional information about memorials and opportunities for supporting Amanda’s beautiful little girl will be forthcoming. Please remember to hug your loved ones a little tighter and keep Amanda’s family in your thoughts and hearts.” Raquel Magallon had known Hicks since 2018. She said Hicks always wanted to work with kids and worked hard to become a teacher.

“She just lit up the room. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was always happy and always energetic,” said Magallon. “This is like really shocking and really sad… She was just an angel. She was the most happiest person. She definitely brightened my day every time I saw her and I just don’t know what happened with this situation. I know she’s at peace now, but I pray that she didn’t suffer because she definitely doesn’t deserve to go out like that.”

Port St. Lucie Police are investigating this incident as a possible murder-suicide.

When officers responded to the Port St. Lucie home located at the 5500 block of NW Torino Parkway, they heard a baby crying from inside the home.

Officers noticed a man and woman lying on the floor, who appeared to be dead.

Once officers forced entry into the home they found the crying baby in its crib, unharmed.

As for the man and woman, police believe the man killed the woman and then took his own life. Detectives believe the man and woman were romantically involved.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved. The child is safe and now with a family member.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

