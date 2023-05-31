Skip to Content
Driver pulled over on highway in Liberty Township for going 115 mph

By Emily Sanderson

    LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to slow down on the roads.

A trooper with OSHP’s Hamilton Post pulled a driver over on State Route 129 in Liberty Township.

According to OSHP, the driver was going 115 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

OSHP posted a photo of the driver’s speed to serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down.

