Girl raped, impregnated by security guard who worked at Oklahoma library

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A girl was raped and impregnated by a security guard who worked at an Oklahoma library.

Warning: These details are disturbing.

The suspect lured the victim to his house by having his own daughter befriend her. Peter Prieto was a security guard working at the Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library in Oklahoma City.

According to the affidavit, the 14-year-old girl had the man’s baby. That child is now 6 years old, and the victim is now 20.

Investigators strongly suspect she’s not alone.

Prieto is the man now facing charges of rape and sodomy. The victim said she used to visit the Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library on South Walker and was befriended by Prieto’s daughter, at his encouragement.

She told investigators he soon began sending her explicit photos, and not long after that, they began having sex at his home and in his car outside the library, often multiple times a day, according to the documents filed last week.

The OKC police officer who filed the report is also investigating allegations of molestation and rape at Saint Anthony’s Behavioral Hospital, which currently has Prieto on administrative leave. Investigators said there are allegations of molestation involving Prieto and other children.

