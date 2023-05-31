Skip to Content
News

Liberty, Missouri police looking for man who stole American flags from multiple businesses

KIFI
By
Published 1:21 PM

By Jackson Kurtz

Click here for updates on this story

    LIBERTY, Missouri (KMBC) — After the Memorial Day Weekend, Liberty, Mo., police are looking for a man who has apparently taken American flags from multiple businesses in the city.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man and truck wanted in connection to the cases.

Police said they received reports from businesses in the Heartland and Meadows Industrial Park, which is located off Highway 69 and Heartland Drive.

Other businesses have also reported missing flags.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content