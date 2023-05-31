The Village, a Foster Care Closet impacting Eastern Idaho families

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – As National Foster Care Month winds down, The Village, A Foster Care Closet, highlights its impact in Eastern Idaho at an Open House Wednesday afternoon.

Their mission is to ease trauma, build self-esteem and show love to Idaho Foster children by providing basic needs, such as clothing, toys, etc., for them and their families.

The Village serves foster youth and their families in 17 counties of Southeast Idaho.

So far this year, 284 children have been helped because of this facility.

There are ways to get involved and support their mission. Those interested are able to donate new and gently used items. They say, right now, they are in need of crib sheets, mens deodorant and boys size five pants. They also accept monetary donations.

For more information on The Village and its impact CLICK HERE.