Milwaukee school bus engulfed in flames after driver safely evacuates 37 students

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A school bus in Milwaukee was engulfed in flames moments after the pregnant driver safely evacuated 37 students. The bus was just blocks from its destination at the Milwaukee Academy of Science and had kindergarteners to high schoolers on board when Imunek Williams smelled something burning. She told WISN-TV on Thursday that she stopped and got all the students off when the smoke started to get thicker. Then she turned around and the bus was in flames. Firefighters put out the blaze and took Williams to a hospital as a precaution, since she’s due to give birth in August.

