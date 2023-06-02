UN warns of aid shortage, looming food crisis in wake of devastating cyclone that hit Myanmar

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations has warned that far too little aid is reaching cyclone-hit areas of Myanmar and the country could face a major food crisis soon if farmers are unable to plant crops. Cyclone Mocha struck the western state of Rakhine and nearby regions last month, killing hundreds of people and damaging thousands of dwellings. A U.N. representative in Yangon said Friday an estimated 700,000 homes had been damaged, and rains, combined with storm surges, had wreaked havoc on the agricultural and fisheries sector. Among those hardest hit are members of the Rohingya minority who have been living in crowded displacement camps since losing their homes in a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign led by Myanmar security forces.

