Ex-correctional officer at federal prison in California convicted of sexual misconduct

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal correctional officer has been convicted of sexually abusing two inmates at a women’s prison in California where the warden and other employees were charged with similar conduct. A jury on Monday found John Russell Bellhouse guilty on five counts of sexual abuse for incidents involving the two women between 2019 and 2020 at FCI Dublin, near Oakland. The 40-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in August. The prison’s former warden, Ray Garcia, was convicted in December of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

