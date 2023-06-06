European Union urges probe into ‘horrible and heinous’ poisoning of Afghan schoolgirls

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The European Union is urging Afghan authorities to follow up on the poisoning of schoolgirls in the country’s northern region. Almost 80 pupils were hospitalized after two separate attacks at primary schools in Sar-e-Pul province. The EU on Tuesday called the poisonings a heinous crime that needs to be followed up by authorities. The head of the provincial education department said an initial investigation showed the person who orchestrated the poisonings had a personal grudge and that a third party was paid to carry out the attacks. The Taliban-led government — which has severely restricted the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls — has not commented on the poisonings, which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.