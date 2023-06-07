Ex-Florida State football player acquitted in fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury has agreed that a former Florida State football player acted in self-defense when he fatally shot one man and injured another several hours after he scuffled with his girlfriend. Travis Rudolph was found not guilty Wednesday of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder by a Palm Beach County jury. Rudolph was first arrested in April 2021 after investigators say four men went to his home several hours after he fought with his girlfriend. Rudolph armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on them as they drove away. He testified that the men shot back at him. Investigators say they never found evidence of the fleeing men returning fire.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.