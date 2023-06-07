Serbia’s president promises early election amid large protests against his populist rule

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has promised an early parliamentary election in an apparent attempt to defuse large protests against his populist rule in the wake of two mass shootings that shook the nation. President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that the vote will be held by the end of this year. Most of the opposition parties have rejected holding an election as Vucic holds a firm grip on all leverages of power. That includes the mainstream media that have been almost completely under his control. Tens of thousands of people have rallied in Serbian capital Belgrade following two mass shootings that shook the nation in early May.

