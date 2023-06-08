Crews detonate ice bridge after avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls

By Chris Arnold

PROVO, Utah (KSTU) — Crews in Utah County detonated debris that formed an ice bridge over the Provo River at Bridal Veil Falls on Wednesday.

This comes after an avalanche took place in the area back in January.

“Our explosive ordinance guys came up here this morning, they placed some explosives down into some of the crevices that have developed in the avalanche deposit,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “They set it off and it did exactly what we wanted it to do.”

Sgt. Cannon says the area around Bridal Veil Falls has been closed since the avalanche came down, in order to keep people away and avoid the risk of anybody getting hurt.

“As the snow in this avalanche deposit melts, it melts from the top down, but it also melts from the bottom up,” said Sgt. Cannon. “You may think you’re standing on 10 or 15 or 20 feet of snow when you may be really standing on just a few inches of snow and if you break through, then you drop 10 or 15 or 20 feet down to the rocks below or into the river.”

He says there has been an electronic sign and other signage, warning people to stay out of the area, but, that people have routinely ignored it.

Sgt. Cannon says last week someone climbed through a hole that had melted in the avalanche deposit and jumped into the Provo River. Fortunately, he says, after going 30-40 yards downstream, that individual was able to get out of the water safely.

“The problem with that is that he might have just won a 50-50 shot with the water temperature here in the thirties and the volume of water with the speed of the water,” said Sgt. Cannon.

While crews work to make the area safe, Sgt. Cannon says those looking to get a glimpse of Bridal Veil Falls still can.

“When you come along Highway 189 there’s a pull-out, overlook view area, plenty of room in there,” said Sgt. Cannon.

Kim Best, his wife Shiree and their family say they have a tradition of longboarding down the trail near Bridal Veil Falls.

“It’s our first time seeing that, so we were super surprised that it just covered and destroyed everything,” said Best. “I’d love to see it restored.”

Sgt. Cannon says it could be a few more weeks before the snow avalanche deposit is going to be melted.

“Then doing the clean up and getting that material, the debris, the rocks, the trees and everything out of there and then evaluating what kind of repairs need to be done to the Provo River Parkway Trail because there may be large holes in it,” said Sgt. Cannon.

He adds that could be a hazard as well and that it would likely take the better part of another month before that trail is usable.

As of right now, Sgt. Cannon says none of the gates in the area are open and the closure signage is all still in place.

