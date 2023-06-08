Ex-boyfriend of missing Minnesota woman arrested after human remains found along roadway

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, after a deputy found human remains in a rural area. Madeline Kingsbury, whose 27th birthday was June 1, was last seen on March 31 after dropping off her two young children at daycare in Winona, a southern Minnesota town of about 26,000 residents. Police say a deputy found human remains Wednesday afternoon in brush along a highway near Mabel, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Winona. A medical examiner is working to identify the remains. Later Wednesday, police arrested a 29-year-old man who is the father of Kingsbury’s two children on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not yet been charged.

