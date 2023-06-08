It’s official. We’re in a bull market

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

New York (CNN) — The S&P 500 rallied Thursday to end the day in a bull market, marking a 20% surge since its most recent low, reached on October 12, 2022.

Buoyed by gains in big technology stocks, the broad-based index closed at 4,293.93 and crossed the threshold that separates a bull market from a bear market — that’s investor-speak for a period of time marked by rising stock prices and optimism on Wall Street.

