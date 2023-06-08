Nursing home resident pleads guilty to murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis nursing home resident pleaded guilty to murdering and raping an 80-year-old invalid. Sixty-one-year-old Dwayne Freeman faces 45 years in prison under terms of a plea agreement when he is sentenced June 22. Patricia Newnum died Feb. 2, 2022 at the Homestead Healthcare Center in Indianapolis. Court documents say a Homestead employee entered Newnum’s room to give her medication when she saw Freeman naked on top of the woman and holding a pillow over her face. Documents say Freeman said the sex was consensual. It wasn’t clear why Freeman was a resident of the nursing home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.