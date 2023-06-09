Idaho Falls Police sports new wheels

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls police department is excited to give us an exclusive look at some new wheels.

We all remember and know the classic police cars like we've seen on tv shows and in movies. The newly redesigned Idaho Falls police department crU.S.rs are hitting the streets and they're grabbing attention.

"So we went back to the black and white design, which is very iconic for policing vehicles. And then we added all the Idaho Falls touches to it. So you can see the Idaho Falls logo with the waterfall symbol on there.

We have the American flag displayed on both sides of the vehicle as well. And then on each side, the vehicle, you can see our badge that matches the badge on our officers wear. And then at night, where you see the police here underneath Idaho Falls, that on all three sides of the vehicle, the back and both left and right side is reflective," said IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements.

"And you can see that very clearly at night when you're passing a police vehicle. So what what was the thinking behind the new color scheme? I mean, it it it's a lot different because i noticed it, you know, immediately when i saw it, i thought, is that a real police car? Yeah. So when we were looking at ordering this round of vehicles, we had quite a few officers that were really interested in going back to a black and white design. And they kind of made their voices heard and our admin team agreed with them. And it's something that is very iconic and kind of nostalgic when it comes to policing. Policing has a a long history in our country. And this black and white design kind of tells back to some of the more iconic looks of these cars," Clements added.

More than a half a dozen of these new Dodge Durangos are already out or ready to be phased in for rolling and patrolling. Each with a custom police package and more room for officers, equipment and specific needs for their specialties from neighborhood patrol to K-9 units, Each fully equipped. For more inside the units watch our web story.

