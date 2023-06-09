Madeline Kingsbury’s sister after Adam Fravel arrest: “The whirlwind is just starting all over again”

By WCCO Staff

WINONA, Minnesota (WCCO) — The family of missing woman Madeline Kingsbury is speaking out after a major development in the case.

Kingsbury, 27, went missing more than two months ago in southern Minnesota after dropping off her children at daycare. On Wednesday, Kingsbury’s ex-partner, Adam Fravel, was taken into custody after human remains were discovered.

The remains were found earlier Wednesday “in some brush off Highway 43” near the town of Mabel, which is about an hour south of Winona near the Iowa border. Investigators had been focusing on that area as early as April.

Kingsbury’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, posted a video statement to TikTok following Fravel’s arrest.

“Finally, he’s been arrested,” she said. “The whirlwind is just starting all over again. This is definitely a silver lining. We’re glad that he’s in custody and he’s not walking around as a free man anymore.”

Megan Kingsbury says she’s not ready to say a lot more and that the family is waiting on more information.

“More details to come,” she said.

Kingsbury’s 27th birthday was June 1. Her family asked people across Winona, and across the country, to put out blue lights to help “light her way home.”

