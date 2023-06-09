Skip to Content
News

Woman’s Ring camera captures black bear in her backyard

KIFI
By
Published 8:30 AM

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

    GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman was spooked after she saw something very unexpected on her Ring camera.

Holly Phillabaum provided us with the footage that showed a black bear running through her backyard.

She was startled and said that that’s where her children play.

Phillabaum also shared the video on Facebook so others in the neighborhood know to be on the lookout.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content