Arcangelo’s triumph at Belmont Stakes marks first time female trainer wins the race

(CNN) — Arcangelo won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York, a historic win that marked the first time a female horse trainer won the race.

With Arcangelo’s Saturday victory, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer in history to train a Belmont winner. Antonucci is only the 11th woman to train a contender for the third jewel in the Triple Crown in the race’s history.

Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure led for most of the race, before Arcangelo made a late push inside to capture the historic victory. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano tallied his first victory at the Belmont. Castellano previously rode Mage to victory at the Kentucky Derby.

“I don’t know that we have words right now, we’re going to need a minute,” said an emotional Antonucci after the race. “We’re trying to soak all this in, just so proud of this horse right now. It’s amazing.”

Arcangelo has “got the heart of a champion,” she added.

The odds for Arcangelo to win the race were 7-1 as of Saturday morning, according to the Belmont’s official website. Il Miracolo was favored to win 25-1.

