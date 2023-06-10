Love dairy? The University of Wisconsin-Madison seeks a paid cheese taste tester

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — If you possess a passion for pizza, cheese and all things dairy, your taste buds may be in luck.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research is looking to hire a descriptive sensory panelist – in other words, a dairy taste tester – to join “a group of expert tasters” who can talk about their sensory experience, according to the job posting.

The center wants someone to describe the taste of dairy foods “on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes” for product development and research purposes, the ad reads.

Those with lactose intolerance may want to pass on applying, as the job listing notes panelists should expect to taste up to 12 pizzas and 24 cheese samples a week, along with other food products.

That’s a lot of dairy.

Other responsibilities for the in-person, on-site job include participating in collaborative panel discussions and joining training sessions, according to the description.

One session is three hours long, and panelists would need to be available for up to three sessions weekly, according to the university.

The temporary role pays $15 an hour, and previous panelist experience is preferred, the ad says.

The Center for Dairy Research, located inside a licensed dairy plant at the university, was established “to support Wisconsin and the US dairy industry,” according to the university’s website.

