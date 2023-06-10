Skip to Content
CNN - National

Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies

By
Published 12:01 PM

By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent

(CNN) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the man known as the “Unabomber,” has died, according to a law enforcement official.

Kaczynski had been serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail from 1978 to 1995.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content