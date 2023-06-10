Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies

By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent

(CNN) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the man known as the “Unabomber,” has died, according to a law enforcement official.

Kaczynski had been serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail from 1978 to 1995.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

