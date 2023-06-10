Videos: Black bears spotted roaming around Maury Co. in early June

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two videos of black bears roaming around Maury County were posted on Facebook in early June.

First, Mike Lara posted two Ring camera videos of a black bear in Columbia near I-65 and Bear Creek Pike on June 8.

“I knew there were bears in the mountains of TN, but I never expected to be woke up to this at 2am,” Lara said in a Facebook post.

A second black bear was spotted on a trail camera near the Lewis, Maury County line on June 6, according to a Facebook post from Laine Spears.

“After a lot of thought I wasn’t gonna post my single picture and video of probably the most exciting thing I’ll get on camera for many years to come. Here I am posting it. This was taken on the Lewis/Maury county line at my grandparents on 6/6. Yes this is real and no I did no photoshop it in as my wife Alexa Spears told my dad he is not that tech savvy,” Laine Spears said in a Facebook post.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says that black bears roamed all of the state at one time.

