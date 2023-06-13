Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard. The ruling gives more time for an antitrust review of the deal. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled Tuesday in support of a temporary restraining order sought by the Federal Trade Commission that will stop Microsoft from closing the deal. The commission has sought both a restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft’s acquisition of the California company behind hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.