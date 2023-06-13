Vegas Golden Knights win first Stanley Cup in young franchise’s history after defeating Florida Panthers

By Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Vegas Golden Knights, in just their sixth NHL season, defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 Tuesday night in Las Vegas to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in five games.

The championship is the second major title in two years for the city of Las Vegas. In 2022, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces won the league crown with a 3-1 series win over the Connecticut Sun.

